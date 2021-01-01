Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 9,466 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $306,225.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

