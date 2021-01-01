mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $26.55 million and $252,979.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,393.85 or 0.99962156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020464 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,648,091 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

