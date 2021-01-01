MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $58.87. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 141,047 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.