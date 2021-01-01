MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Capitalization of $359,027.41

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $359,027.41 and approximately $79.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00302775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.23 or 0.01978704 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

