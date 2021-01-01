Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading 60.4% Higher

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) was up 60.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers plastic products, including high-density polyethylene and PET bottles, bottle necks, cartons, closures and tubes, trays, crates and drums, and tanks; metal beverage, food, aerosol, dry powder, oil lubricant, and general line cans; and metal crown cork bottle tops; and metal crowns, drums, and closures, as well as cans for paint, tins for shoe and floor polish, and aluminum aerosols.

