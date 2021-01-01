Nano (NANO) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $136.28 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,177.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $729.11 or 0.02498881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00432195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.11 or 0.01165671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00484446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00195339 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

