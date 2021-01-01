Narrative (NRVE) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Narrative has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $30,068.82 and approximately $14.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

