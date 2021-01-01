National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.61.

AC stock opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.43. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

