Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nautilus by 523.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nautilus by 963.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

