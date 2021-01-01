NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.66 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $124.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $444.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.17 million, with estimates ranging from $523.01 million to $551.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 601,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.07 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in NeoGenomics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $2,774,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

