Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,157. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

