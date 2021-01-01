Neutron (NTRN) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Neutron has a market cap of $145,694.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

