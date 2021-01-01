Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.92.

Shares of NVRO opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nevro by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

