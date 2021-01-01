New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.92 and last traded at $181.21. Approximately 1,194,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,298,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 758,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after purchasing an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

