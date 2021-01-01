Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $30,268.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and cfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

