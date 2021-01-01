NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report sales of $7.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NREF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

