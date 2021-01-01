NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Down 1.8%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

