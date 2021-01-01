NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $9,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,394,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,170 shares of company stock worth $83,506,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

