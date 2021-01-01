Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 346,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 313,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Noah by 110.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Noah by 49.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 434,995 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

