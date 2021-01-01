Noir Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Noir has a market cap of $496,196.99 and approximately $945.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00557577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00300222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,403,044 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

