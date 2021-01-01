Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

