Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.56 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

