Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after purchasing an additional 990,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,610,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

