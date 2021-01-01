Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 50.2%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 50.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.05. 147,879,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 927% from the average session volume of 14,400,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

