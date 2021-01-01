NPCoin (NPC) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $361,733.48 and $1,298.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008657 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

