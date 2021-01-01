Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $100.53 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $22.51 or 0.00077130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $100.53 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00308623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.36 or 0.01978139 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

