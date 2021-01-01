Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.