Nyerium Hits Market Capitalization of $9,266.64 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Nyerium has a total market cap of $9,266.64 and $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021766 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001093 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002201 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00030476 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,696,581 coins and its circulating supply is 31,811,953 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

