Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 19.4%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded down 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.50. 1,437,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,350,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

