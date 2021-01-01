Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $144.36 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144.36 million and $26.06 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00557444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00166597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00300932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049248 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

