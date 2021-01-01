Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCGN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of OCGN opened at $1.83 on Monday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

