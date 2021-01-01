OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 848,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 992,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OncoCyte by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

