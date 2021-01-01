Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.69), with a volume of 2765016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.67.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.