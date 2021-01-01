Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.67 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $369.83 million and approximately $69.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016361 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

