OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.90. 7,990,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 2,983,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.