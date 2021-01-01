Oppenheimer Comments on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

