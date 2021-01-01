Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.53.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

