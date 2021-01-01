Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 102.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

