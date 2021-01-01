Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 53,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in the Middle East and West Africa. It has 65% participating and working interest in the Hawler license area covering 788 square kilometers located in the central part of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and 85% participating interest in the AGC Central license area covering an area of 3,148 square kilometers located in the offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

