OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

