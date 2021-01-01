Own Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is owndata.network. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

