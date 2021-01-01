Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

