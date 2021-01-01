PAE (NYSE:PAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE (NYSE:PAE) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

