Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $209.05

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.05 and traded as low as $198.56. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $201.25, with a volume of 2,274 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £92.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.40%.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £8,704.85 ($11,372.94).

About Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

