Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $613,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 46.44%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.