Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

