Patientory Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $559,953.76 and $13,063.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00300833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.01955577 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

