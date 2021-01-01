Patron (PAT) Trading Up 100.4% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $5,743.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

