PayPie Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded 107.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00300628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.51 or 0.01964263 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

