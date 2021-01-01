PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

